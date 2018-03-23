Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the statement credited to philanthropist and founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates concerning Nigeria’s Economic plan.





Bill Gates at the expanded national economic council presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said that President Buhari’s economic recovery growth plan (ERGP) does not truly reflect the needs of Nigerians.





He was quoted as saying “The Nigerian government’s economic recovery and growth plan identify investing in our people as one of three strategic objectives.





“But the execution priorities don’t fully reflect people’s needs, prioritising physical capital over human capital.”





Reacting, Atiku hailed Bill Gates for his interest and support in the economic growth of Nigeria.





The Former Vice President wrote on his Twitter page “I applaud @BillGates for his interest and support of Nigeria.









“I share his concerns of the challenges we face and believe as he does they can be overcome when we as a nation consciously make requisite investments in our human capital and infrastructure.”