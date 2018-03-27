Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, Tuesday flagged off his 2019 campaign consultation in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The Waziri Adamawa intends to run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)





The event, which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Rivers State Governor’s Office, was chaired by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.





In attendance were ex-Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former ex Enugu State Governor and one-time National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Abdul Ningi; Senator Lee Ledogo Maeba; former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Michael Aondoakaa; among others.





In his opening speech, Atiku reiterated his commitment towards the creation of a new Nigeria devoid of favouritism, segregation and ethnicity but one built on a foundation of industrialisation and economic revolution.





Atiku disclosed that the problem of Nigeria is not the lack of resources or skilled manpower but the lack of leadership willpower that is needed to make conscious decisions and give adequate directions.





In his remarks, Wike declared that the position of the President is solely for an individual with experience and track record for excellence. He declared that Atiku possesses the needed track record and has what it takes to make Nigeria great.





“Atiku has what it takes to be the President of Nigeria; the Presidency is for the man who has the track record. Atiku has the track record,” he said.