Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwereamdu, has asked his constituents and supporters not to lose sleep over the ex-parte motion for assets forfeiture filed against him by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.Ekweremadu also said he would not be silenced or intimidated by the actions of the panel.In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, after the people of Mgbidi community paid him a solidarity visit, Ekweremadu said the investigation would not stop him in his effort to serve the country.His words: “I want to thank you for the show of solidarity. I have been inundated with calls, messages, and visits by concerned constituents and well-wishers within and outside the country. But, there is really nothing to worry about because the entire thing is a well-oiled propaganda based on lies just to cow me.“It is also about 2019 politics. However, I will not be cowed or relent in my efforts to serve you and the country. I am also happy that more people, courageous and well-meaning men and women are speaking up on the state of the nation. Be rest assured that I will not refrain from speaking up in defence of democracy.“As I have said at the floor of the Senate a few weeks back, it is not about us who are privileged, but about the country and future generations. So, I can’t afford to be intimidated or distracted. Like the previous attempts to silence me, this one too shall fail.”Speaking on behalf of the community earlier, the community spokesperson, Hon. Patrick Uba, condemned the allegations raised against Senator Ekweremadu by the former Chief Judge, describing it as spurious and malicious.According to him, “The Mgbidi community, which former Justice Umezulike comes from has followed with concern the petitions written against you by our own son and we wish to categorically condemn it and dissociate ourselves from them. Our findings reveal that the petition is spurious, malicious, and self-serving.”