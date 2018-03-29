As of March 29, 2018, 33 months after its inauguration, the 8th Senate had passed a total of 200 bills including Senate Bills, concurrence bills and constitution amendment bills.From its inauguration on Juna 9, 2015 the 8th senate had surpassed the 7th, 6th and 5th Senate in the number of bills passed. While the 7th Senate passed only 128 bills in four years, the 6th passed 82 and the 5th Senate passed 129 bills.The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki took to his twitter handle @BukolaSaraki to make the announcement and to congratulate his colleagues for a job well done.Saraki expressed optimism that in the 15 months that were left, the Senate would pass more bills that will affect the lives of Nigerians.“As of today, the Senate has passed 201 Bills. We still have 15 months to go, yet, we have reached this milestone. I would like to thank my Distinguished Colleagues for their hard work and cooperation over the last 33 months.