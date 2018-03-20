Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to allegations by the police that he hired two political thugs and armed them to cause mayhem in Kogi State.





The Force Public Relation Officer, Jimoh Moshood on Monday paraded two suspects, who he said were arrested after a gun battle with the police team on the 19th January, 2018.





Moshood told journalists at the command headquarters in Lokoja that the two suspects upon interrogation confessed to be working as political thug for Alhaji Mohammed Audu and Senator Dino Melaye.





Reacting, Melaye described the allegations as lies and laughable.





He accused Kogi State government of being too desperate to blackmail him at any cost.





“Fabricated lies by Kogi State Govt and the police will fail. It’s utterly laughable and preposterous. It’s a sign of desperation.





“No amount of lies and blackmail will detract my attention from speaking the truth and defending it”, the embattled Senator tweeted.





The lawmaker had earlier accused the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris of trying to kill him following his directive to withdraw police from Very Important Persons, VIPs.