Delta Police Commissioner Mr. Muhammed Mustafa has stated that armed herdsmen will be treated as robbers and kidnappers.

Mustafa said this while speaking to newsmen in Asaba, the Delta State capital.





He said the command had stepped up measures to recover illegal arms in the possession of herdsmen.





He said: “We have set up a task force headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Wagbara.





“We have real herdsmen, who are law-abiding, but any herdsman seen carrying arms should be taken as a criminal. He will be treated as a robber or kidnapper.”





Mustafa restated that the 21-day grace period, which starts from March 1, had been given to people to surrender illegal arms to the command through area commanders.









He listed the affected persons as members of vigilance groups and neighbourhood watch, town unions, hunters, night guards and herdsmen.





Mustafa said at the expiration of the ultimatum, anyone found in possession of illegal arms would be arrested, investigated and prosecuted.