Former Delta State Governorship, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, yesterday said the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC will collapse before the 2019 general elections.Reacting to the call by Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed for the de-registration of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Onuesoke said “I am not surprised that such a call is coming from the now infamous Minister of Information, whose name is now synonymous with lies and propaganda, the APC as a party is currently grasping for breath, the only thing keeping them going, is the single fact that they are still the unfortunate ruling party.“I assure you that before the 2019 elections, APC as a party will collapse. This may come as a surprise to you but the signals are already there. There is no denying the fact that the ruling party is divided along different interest, coupled with the recent tenure elongation of the party executives by the leadership of the party, which in itself is a contravention of its own constitution”.Saying that the call for the de-registration of PDP by Alhaji Lai Mohammed “is the last card left for a ruling party grasping for breath”, he said; “as a ruling party the APC has failed in all fronts, not only as a government but as a party in its own.“The division within the ranks of the ruling party is glaring to all that is why the ruling party has failed to conduct even a non-elective convention since it was given birth to”, adding that “I challenge them to conduct a national convention to elect new executives, if they will see the light of the day even before the 2019 general elections.“In their almost three years as a ruling party nothing has been achieved, one begin to wonder what they intend to use to campaign in the 2019 elections, no wonder they are calling for the de-registration of the main opposition party, in order to create room for a one party state, which is now their main goal since they have been rejected by Nigerians.”