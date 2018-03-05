The All Progressives Congress National Youth Caucus (APCNYC) has pledged to mobilise stakeholders to support the Bola Tinubu led reconciliatory team.Mr Haruna Okatahi, the APCNYC’s Publicity Secretary, made the pledge when he led a delegation of youths on a courtesy call on Amb. Mohammad Arzika, former Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon on Monday.President Muhammadu Buhari had on Feb. 6 appointed the APC National Leader to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts toward uniting members of APC.Tinubu’s assignment involves resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the federation.Okatahi expressed confidence in the ability of Tinubu’s team to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party with view to improve cohesion among members of APC nationwide.The youth leader stressed the need for APC stakeholders who meant well for the party to support Tinubu to succeed his assignment to enable APC to build on the success it recorded so far.He said that with the support of all stakeholders, Tinubu would resolve all the intra-party feuds in APC, saying it was a milestone to have Tinubu leading such committee.Okatahi said that as part of efforts to contribute toward the success of the reconciliatory team, APC youths had shortlisted names of some stakeholders in the party that they would visit and solicit their support.He said that the youth had identified Arzika, as one of the party’s stakeholders that supported any move effort toward enhancing unity in APC