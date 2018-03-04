The All Progressive Congress ( APC ) has won the local council polls conducted last Saturday across the 18 local government areas.Results declared by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission showed that the APC defeated nine other political parties that participated in the election with a wide margin.Main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the election and instituted legal action challenging the processes leading to the conduct of the election.The election was generally peaceful across the state and witnessed huge turnout of voters in areas monitored by our reporter.Announcing the results, Chairman of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, Prof. Stanley Orobator, said the Certificate of Return would be presented to the winners on Monday.Professor Orobator refused to disclose how much was spent to conduct the polls as he directed journalists to check the state annual budget.Orobator commended conduct of the polls.Chieftain of the APC in Esan North East, Prince Joe Okojie, described the outcome of the election as a death knell of the PDP in the state.Prince Okojie said the PDP willingly opted out of the polls because it did not want to expose itself to its national officers that the party is depleted.Some of the elected council chairman are, Mrs. Eghe Ogbemudia (Egor) Destiny Enabulele(Ovia South West) Patrick Aguinede (Esan West) Musa Yakubu (Estako West) Esan Central (Waziri Idemudia) Joseph Odia (Igueben) Frank Ilaboya (Owan West) Emuakhagbon Victor (Esan South East) Jelkins Osunde (Oredo) Dr. Eric Osayande (Ikpoba-Okha) Ogbemudia Osaze (Ovia North East) Andrew Osigwe (Owan East) and Sylvester Okoro(Orhiomwon)