The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to follow the example of Ibrahim Mantu and “confess its sins”.





Mantu, a former deputy senate president, confessed helping the PDP rig elections by “bribing” officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





In a statement on Saturday, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the APC, asked the PDP or toe that line instead of “indulging in name-calling”.





Abdullahi said since the PDP had apologised, it should confess its sins “before restitution could be considered”.





“The APC calls on the opposition PDP to follow the example of one its leaders and former deputy senate president, Senator Ibrahim Mantu and confess to their sins against the country instead of indulging in name-calling,” the statement read.





“Apparently burdened by guilty conscience, the PDP national chairman had last week apologised to the nation for the years of misrule that his party has brought to the country. The APC noted this apology but asked the PDP to go a step further and confess to their sins before restitution could be considered.





“Instead of taking this path to redemption, PDP has engaged in fruitless ‘you too’ accusations and name-calling.





“This is further evidence that PDP is not ready for repentance and only offered the apology with the hope that Nigerians will grant them amnesty and a short-cut back to power.





“However, now that senator Mantu has belled the cat, by confessing as to how he has helped the PDP to rig elections in the past, we hope that PDP will follow the bold example of the former senator and confess to their other sins against Nigeria.”