Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
Ojezua who addressed journalists in Benin City yesterday, said no decision was reached at the party’s NEC meeting extending the tenure of Chief Oyegun, explaining that only a motion was moved to extend the tenure of Chief Oyegun and others but NEC was reminded about provisions of the party’s constitution.
Barr Ojezua stressed that no decision was reached at NEC as regards tenure elongation and explained that state chairmen of the party supported it because they were beneficiaries.
He said, “There must be a misconception as what decision the National Executive Committee of the APC made.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.