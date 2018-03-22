The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has berated Governor Ayodele Fayose over alleged humiliation and disrespectful conduct to the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi, over the monarch’s complaint on house demolition that has rendered hundreds of people homeless in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.Fayose had ordered demolition of several houses to give way to road construction and New Oja Oba Market in the state capital with many residents losing their homes and personal effects to demolition without notice and compensation.The victims stormed the palace complaining about their plights without prior notice and compensation talk with the governor, which forced the monarch to seek audience with the governor during which Fayose talked to the monarch in disrespectful manner.In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, APC Publicity, Taiwo Olatunbosun, berated Fayose for his alleged “uncouth language” in addressing the frontline monarch, noting that this was not the first time that the governor would treat traditional rulers in manner that does not befit their office.Listing instances where the governor publicly assaulted monarchs, Olatunbosun said:“Fayose had during his first term assaulted this same Ewi of Ado-Ekiti publicly when he asked the monarch to hang his crown to mount soapbox to campaign for Ekiti governorship election simply because the monarch did not support his anti-people policies and his reckless attacks on eminent Ekiti indigenes,He added that the governor’s disrespectful conduct to Ekiti monarchs contributed to the fall of his administration in 2006.Faulting Fayose for demolishing the homes of Ado-Ekiti residents without prior notice while paying pittance to victims of demolition, Olatunbosun said the governor was insincere in his assertion that house demolition had become imperative to make Ado-Ekiti a befitting state capital.He explained: “All the grandstanding and rhetoric that the demolition is necessary to give Ado-Ekiti a facelift as the state capital is a fluke.“The truth is that house demolition is a viable business opportunity for the governor after facts have emerged that those that Fayose had so far paid for losing their homes got a small fraction of the figures that the governor quoted for compensation from the Federal Government as refund on flyover project.“For instance, reports have indicated that Fayose allegedly put the compensation responsibility on the contractors of flyover project who are his friends from Ibadan to pay the victims for losing their homes, whereas the money received by victims is just a small fraction of what was allegedly computed by the contractors to the Federal Government for reinbursement.“Ekiti people need to ask themselves whether it is political wise for a politician like Fayose to be demolishing the homes of voters in election year without prior notice and satisfactory compensation plan.“Like Fayose threatened while harassing the monarch in his palace, he will continue to demolish more houses because that is a good business for him to make money as he prepares to serve out his term on October 16, 2018.”He warned the governor to stop desecrating the palace, noting that royal fathers represented the spiritual authority of the people in their communities for peace and development.