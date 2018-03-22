Some youths in the Narayi area of Chikun local government Area of Kaduna state have set ablaze a police station and a parish of Celestial Church of Christ in the community.

Mukhtar Aliyu, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed the incident, saying five suspects had been arrested.





Trouble started after the death of a boy working in the church. Babatunde Shittu, the pastor, was accused of being responsible.





“The youth were angry over the death of a boy, who was working as a mason with the pastor of the church,” he said.





“When the incident was reported, we prevailed on the youths, and adopted civil and proactive measures to calm them,” he said, adding that the police rescued the pastor and took him to the police outpost and later to Barnawa Divisional police station.





“Later the youth came around 4:00 am and set the church and part of the police outpost ablaze, “ he said.





The spokesman said the command would not allow any person or group of persons to take the law into their hands.





He added that Austin Iwar, police commissioner, has ordered full investigation and prosecution of those involved.