Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says angels of the Lord rescued him from a high court in Abuja after operatives of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) attempted to arrest him.





On Thursday, the federal government arraigned the senator for allegedly framing Edward Onoja, chief of staff of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, in an attempt on Melaye’s life.





The court granted Melaye bail in sum of N100,000 but SARS operatives prevented him from leaving.





The senator later sneaked out of the court.





Speaking on the floor of the senate on Wednesday, Melaye expressed displeasure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) which he worked for took him to court.





“On the 1st of March, I was arraigned by the party I worked for. I was arraigned by the government I helped to install. I appeared before the court and I was granted bail,” he said.





“Having been granted bail, I was quickly alerted that there were over a hundred policemen from SARS outside the court waiting to arrest me. When they took pictures of them to come and show me, even if you were going for the head of Shekau, you wouldn’t have prepared any better.





“I was in that court for hours and they laid siege for hours. Every car coming in and out of the court were being checked. Somehow because I serve a living God, the angels of the Lord took me out of that court unnoticed and unhurt. They laid siege for more than five hours after I was resting on my bed.





“We have a convention in this country, that when security agencies are interested in interrogating, investigating and inviting any senator, they write the senate president to provide such senator. Why would they demean the integrity of the senate, and lay siege on a senator of the Federal Republic as if you want to arrest a common criminal.”





Melaye also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Kogi state.





The senator said this would serve as “deterrence to other governors who think power starts and ends with them.”