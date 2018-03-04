Big brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ahneeka and Angel have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality TV show season 3 tagged “Double Wahala”.The pair, ended their quest for the N45 million star prize pegged on the reality TV show as they could not survive today’s eviction.Recall that, Princess, Bito had earlier been evicted from the show.Also, K-brule and Khloe were earlier disqualified after receiving three strikes for provocation.Ahneeka and Angel are the third pair to be evicted in the ”Double Wahala’ edition.