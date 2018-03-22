Amnesty International (AI) has asked the federal government to learn from the abduction of some schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state, by protecting schools in the north-east.





On Wednesday, 105 girls out of 110 were released. Five are said to be dead and one is still missing.





Osai Ojigho, AI director in Nigeria, described the release of the girls as a huge relief for their families.





She, however, added that the insurgents “must immediately” release the remaining girl in custody and all other abductees.





“Moreover, the released girls are currently being held in the government’s custody, further prolonging their ordeal,” she said in a statement.





“The authorities must immediately release them, and ensure that they are able to return to their families or be provided with an alternative safe option if they so choose.





“The authorities must also ensure the girls have access to comprehensive support, including confidential counselling and medical care.





“Furthermore, it remains absolutely vital that the Nigerian government investigates the security failures that lead to the abduction – a fact highlighted by the tragic news that five of the schoolgirls died in captivity.





“The Dapchi abduction must be the catalyst for the government to ensure adequate protection of all schools in northeast Nigeria so that this can never happen again.”





The organisation also asked the government to publish the results of investigations into the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls “as a first step towards meeting its responsibility of protecting civilians from Boko Haram attacks.”