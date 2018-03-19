The trial of Maryam Sanda, the alleged killer of her husband, Bilyamin Bello, has taken a new twist as a prosecution witness disappeared after arriving in court on Monday.

The late Bello was son of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Haliru Bello.





The witness, Alhassan Abdulmumin, had arrived the court premises with the prosecution team to testify in the two-count charge of culpable homicide brought against Sanda by was nowhere to be found when he was to present him.





Others accused alongside Mrs. Sanda are her mother, Maimuna Aliyu, her brother Aliyu Sanda, and her house help, Sadiya Aminu.





The prosecution counsel, James Idachaba told the court that Abdulmumin left the court because he probably thought his testimony would not be heard based on the issues that came up during Monday’s court hearing.





When the court asked the prosecution to produce its witness, the witness could not be found within the court premises.





Idachaba told the court, “We arrived the court together, my Lord.”