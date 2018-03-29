Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s first lady, has condemned the practice of spending the nation’s resources abroad via medical tourism.





She said she does not believe in Nigerians travelling abroad to receive treatment because “we have all it takes” for world-class medical services.





Aisha said this on Wednesday when she inaugurated Cedarcrest Hospital — where Yusuf, her son, was once treated — in Abuja.





“I believe in making Nigeria a better place to be,” she said, adding: “I don’t believe in spending our resources abroad. We have all it takes to have a hospital like this, from manpower to personnel.”





Aisha said her son “almost lost his life” but the hospital saved him.





“Even after he was flown abroad for further medical attention, they (hospitals and surgeons abroad) did not do anything for him,” she added.





“They asked where the accident happened, where the surgery took place, I said Nigeria, they said excellent.”





In 2017, her husband spent a total of 152 days in a London hospital treating and undisclosed ailment.





He travelled on two different occasions.





Similarly, Yusu was treated abroad after he suffered injuries from a bike accident in Abuja.





He was first treated in Cedarcrest hospital but was later flown abroad for further treatment.





Aisha, who announced his return to the country after the medical trip, did not reveal the country he was treated in.





The first lady has made controversial comments in recent times, forcing commentators to conclude she is aiming her dig at her husband.