The Joint UN Programme on HIV and AIDS has appointed wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, as UNAIDS Special Ambassador for the Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV and Promotion of Treatment for Children living with HIV in Nigeria.Communications and Global Outreach Officer, UNAIDS Nigeria, Mr. Charles-Martin Jjuuko, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.According to him, Executive Director and Under Secretary General of the United Nations, Michel Sidibé, will issue the official appointment to Aisha Buhari on Monday, March 19, in Abuja.Jjuuko said Aisha’s appointment was in recognition of her passion in the advocacy for the rights of vulnerable women and girls in the country.Jjuuko, however, noted that in her new role, Aisha will advocate increased access to antenatal care services, HIV testing for all pregnant women and their introduction to adequate care.