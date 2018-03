Aisha Yesufu, co-converner of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group has lamented that Nigeria’s economy is “getting progressively worse.”





Yesufu made the remark while faulting claims of those saying the economy is working.





In a tweet, she wrote: “All those who say economy is working please can I send some of the request I get from people to you?





“Honestly I am tired and weighed down by the flood of requests. I can’t cope anymore.





“It’s getting progressively worse. Am I the only one feeling this way?”





This is coming at a time when the International Monetary Fund, IMF, said more Nigerians had gotten poorer under the President Muhammadu Buhari government despite the country’s slow recovery from recession.