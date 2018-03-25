The Nigerian Air Force ,NAF,in the early hours of Sunday,airlifted the Dapchi girls back to Maiduguri from where they would be transported to Dapchi.The girls,according to the Air Force in a statement through its spokesmanAir Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya,were airlifted in its C-130 Hercules Aircraft, under armed air escort, to reunite with their families. The return of the girls to their community took place after President Muhammadu Buhari and other top Government officials had received them at the Government House in Abuja,last Friday.” All the girls, including a boy and three teachers from the girls’ school were seen boarding the aircraft,”the statement said. It would be recalled that after their release by the Boko Haram terrorists last Wednesday, personnel of the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole,as well as other officers of the Theatre Command received the girls at the NAF Base Maiduguri.” At the NAF Base, personnel of the Air Task Force were already waiting to give refreshments to the girls. After the refreshments, the girls were airlifted aboard a NAF C-130 Hercules Aircraft to Abuja, where senior Government officials received them,”the statement said.