The Nigeria Police on Thursday prevented members of the Peace Corps of Nigeria from taking possession of their national headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The premises had remained sealed by the police since February 28, 2017.





The police ignored orders of the Federal High Court, Abuja with the attendant letter from the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, directing it to vacate the premises.





Also, the House of Representatives through its Committee on Public Petitions, on Tuesday, urged the police to comply with court orders and the advice of the AGF.





However, officers of Peace Corps led by the National Commandant, Dickson Akoh joined by the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Justice and Equity, stormed the sealed premises on Thursday to take possession of the offices.





They were resisted by a detachment of Mobile Police officers from the FCT Command.





Reacting to this development, the civil society coalition led by Olayemi Success, said it was ironical that the police expected to obey laws were seen disobeying court orders.





“Same police which was supposed to be enforcing law could not obey court orders, the AGF and the order of Nigerian parliament,” Success said





When contacted, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bello Sadiq, pleaded with the corps to hold on while he consulted the Inspector General of Police, whom he said had final say on the matter.