In three months' time, African football fans will be glued to the TV whether in the comfort of their homes or at the bars and pubs enjoying the beautiful game of football as they cheer the five African nations that will be raising the flag of Africa up high. On many occasions, African countries seem to go to the World Cup Finals as a way of making up the numbers only, however, this time it's a different picture as the five African nations that are representing Africa have massive talents in their ranks. Below we look at each of the five teams, their World Cup group, and key players.

Egypt, Group A- Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay

The political turmoil in Egypt disrupted every facet of life in the country but it now seems everything is starting to get back together once again. Egypt qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990 and the team would like to show it’s a force to reckon with. They have a good group, to say the least, Russia is the host country and they will have the 12th man but talent wise, Egypt is superior. The same can be said of Saudi Arabia leaving Uruguay as the big guns. With Mo Salah, they have a player at the top of his game and they can bank on him to pull them through.





Morocco, Group B- Portugal, Spain, and Iran

It’s going to be tough for Morocco to qualify to the Round of 32 as they have to get past either one of Portugal or Spain or even both to qualify that is if they manage to beat Iran. It’s a tough quest but that is not to say it’s undoable. They have the top class defence to shut up shop in Acraf Hakimi and Mehdi Benatia but they will need the forward line of Sofiane Boufal and Adel Tarrabt to be at the top of their game.





Nigeria, Group D- Argentina, Iceland, and Croatia

On paper, Nigeria's group is not difficult for it to progress. There is one scary team and two teams that Nigeria on their day would defeat. Nigeria and Argentina played a friendly towards the end of last year with Nigeria emerging as victors. The match in Russia will be difficult however as there is more at stack but if Nigeria can shut up shop at the back and take their chances, then they stand a chance of taking something out of this game. Iceland showed its good during the UEFA Euro in 2016 while Croatia can blow hot or cold at major tournaments. Nigeria will look to Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, and Wilfred Ndidi to put in the good performances.





Tunisia, Group G- Belgium, Panama, and England

Tunisia finds themselves in a tough group. A result is needed in all three of their matches in order for them to stand any chance of progressing. The team doesn’t have many star players but will look to Adel Taider, Aymen Abdennour, and Wahbi Khazri for inspiration.





Senegal, Group H- Poland, Colombia, and Japan

All eyes in Africa will be on Senegal. Player for player, Senegal is Africa’s best team right now. All of the 11 first team players that Senegal played in the qualifiers play for top teams in Europe. Unfortunately or fortunately they have a tough draw meaning the players have to perform. However, with the experience, they have in their ranks such as Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Moussa Sow hopefully they will pull through.



