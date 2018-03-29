Afamametuna Klint Igwemma popularly known as Klint Da Drunk Has been called out for running away from fatherly duties; as a girl on Facebook claims that popular comedian is the father of her eight months old daughter.

She posted she had the child last July, and she is tired of keeping it a secret as Klint runs away from his responsibilities.





“Klint Da Drunk is the father of my child. I can’t hide it anymore, cause I’m tired of caring for this child alone. I want him to play the role of a father to my child, Annora Uchechi Klint Igwemba.” She wrote.

She explained that she’s been trying to reach the comedian for the welfare of the child without luck, and posted screenshots of when Klint sent her some money some months ago and confirms that the name from the alert tallies with that of Klint. To break the iceberg, she shared the child’s birth certificate, and Klint’s full name is there as the father.











