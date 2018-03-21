The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Wednesday described the release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls as a reassuring development.

The group’s National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim, in a statement, commended the Federal Government for the effort, adding that the group received the “good news’’ with immense happiness.

“The release of the Dapchi girls has certainly gladdened the hearts of the affected parents, relations, the Yobe State Government and other Nigerians.

“ACF therefore urges the Federal Government to immediately provide necessary medical facilities and other psychological therapy for the traumatized girls and also unite them with their parents.’’

The ACF also commended the military and other security agencies for their professionalism in collaboration with other international humanitarian organizations on the release of the girls.

“ACF wishes to appeal to the intelligence community and the security agencies to do everything humanly possible to avoid a repeat of such ugly incidences,’’ the statement read.

Also, human rights lawyer, Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, on Twitter, said ”The Dapchi incident isn’t about politics, please. No side has lost or gained. Govt has no reason to gloat because it shouldn’t have happened in the first place under its watch. For naysayers, if they’re your daughters, you would be eternally grateful to whoever brought them back home.

”Our elation at the return of Dapchi girls must be subdued by the news of the death of some. Let’s put politics aside & applaud the rescue as an end which justifies whatever means was used.