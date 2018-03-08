Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Thursday, urged Nigerian women to make the abduction of girls in parts of the country the focus of the International Women’s Day.Mrs. Buhari made the call in a message she posted on her Facebook page, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari. She described this year’s celebration as one with a difference especially coming not long after 110 girls were abducted in their school in Dapchi, Yobe State.She said she has decided to develop a local theme, #LeaveOurDaughtersAlone, as a strong call for the end to abduction.The President’s wife wrote, “Today, I congratulate Nigerian Women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. “For us in Nigeria, this year’s #InternationalWomensDay comes with a difference.“We have to reflect the sad incidences of the abduction of our daughters, especially the recent one in Dapchi Yobe State.“This for us should take center stage. That is why we decided to develop a local theme: #LeaveOurDaughtersAlone as a strong call for the end of this national disaster and hope for their release.”