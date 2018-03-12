Over 350 former Niger Delta militants that embraced the amnesty programme of the Federal Government and employed after their training will start receiving salaries immediately the 2018 appropriation is passed, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Paul Boroh, has said.Boro also said some of the former militants sent for training abroad but refused to graduate will be on their own as the government will not continue to take responsibility for their training when they have refused to graduate.The Special Adviser, while speaking with State House correspondents, weekend, in Abuja, said the amnesty programme had achieved about 96 percent success.Responding to the question that some of the ex-militants sent for studies overseas were abandoned, he said: “I will never allow any of my children schooling outside this country under the government to suffer. As we speak, 96 per cent of those on off-shore scholarship have graduated and returned home. I have not more than 100 of them left in the entire globe where they have been schooling in the US, UK, Asian countries and South Africa. They have graduated and have come home.”The ones that refused to graduate and are trying to make life unbearable for themselves, it is their own cup of tea. The federal government is not responsible for them anymore.On what government is doing for those that have graduated, he said “This is a very great challenge that we are all facing as a nation. The Federal Government ensured that about 350 of them were employed in the various ministries in the country. We are only waiting for appropriation so that once they report to their various ministries they will start earning their salaries.”