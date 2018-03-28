Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, on Tuesday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was plotting to rig the 2019 elections.





Wike also said “Nigerians must take up the responsibility to sack the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019.”





He made the call in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while receiving former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who was in the state to flag off his presidential campaign, ahead of 2019.





Wike insisted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government had failed Nigerians.





The governor also appealed to all members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, irrespective of their status to ensure that the party’s march to the Presidential Villa is not truncated by disunity.





Wike urged all PDP presidential aspirants to contest within acceptable limits as the race is not a do-or-die affair, but a movement to sack ‘the failed’ APC-led Federal Government.





According to Wike, “Every Presidential Aspirant must see himself as a member of the larger PDP family. We must do everything to ensure that PDP returns to the Presidential Villa in 2019.





“Only one aspirant will become a candidate. We will do everything to ensure that the party comes out with a candidate that has a track record to upstage the APC.





“God will make sure that the right candidate emerges. When the right candidate emerges, we will team up and remove this bad government.





“There is no benefit that Rivers State has gotten from this APC Federal Government. All the APC Federal Government is doing is plotting to rig the 2019 elections.”