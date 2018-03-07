A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sir Austin Opara and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on former President, Olusegun Obasanjo to advise members of his coalition to join the main opposition party to unseat the All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with the Vanguard, Opara gave insight into the recent letter of former President Obasanjo to Buhari, insisting that there cannot be a better time for such call than now.





Asked about the letter, Opara said, “That is what I consider to be the voice of wisdom; an elder statesman speaking to a leader.





“There cannot be a better way of advising the president than that. In the same view, I call on the president to heed the advice given by the past president.





“God has been very merciful to the president. Last year, we all remember what he went through, health-wise.





“We know that the issue of life and death belong to God; nobody will wish his fellow human being death talk more of a president. But the whole nation stood still praying for him.









“Let Mr. president save the nation the agony of further fasting and prayer; let him indeed heed the advice, at the end of his tenure, he should leave and have a good rest wherever he wants.





“The area I don’t agree with the letter is the issue of a Third Force, either you call it a coalition or what. The truth is, unless we are theoretical, if we are practical, politically it is not achievable with the period available before the primaries and the elections.





“It will indeed not be possible to put a national party across the nation that will be able to face the APC and the PDP in the general election. We can think of that if we are theoretical, but practically, it is not possible.





“So, PDP is the party today that is providing and leading the opposition. Those who feel dissatisfied with what the APC has done, which of course are in the majority, (most Nigerians are dissatisfied), let us join the PDP and unseat this government.





“But, are their indications that factions may emerge from the PDP? No, no. PDP is a family. Discountenance that. Maybe you are misconstruing the APC for PDP. Yes, there are factions in the APC and not in the PDP. Clearly, we are moving in one direction as a family.





“Nigerians are saying neither PDP nor APC is good enough to change the nation, what is your view? We are not going to manufacture or create new human beings in Nigeria.





“We are all Nigerians. The truth is that we still have credible people in PDP who can lead this nation, so PDP should be given another chance.”