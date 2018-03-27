The United Progressives Party, UPP, has reacted to the apology made to Nigerians by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

UPP in a statement by its National Chairman, Chekwas Okorie, noted that it was too late for the PDP to ask for forgiveness from Nigerians or plan a comeback.





He advised Nigerians to listen to a former Minster of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, adding that it was only her that was seeing correctly at the moment.





Okorie said that Nigerians had no choice when it voted the PDP out because “to allow the party to continue in power would have been disastrous.”





He further explained that while the PDP was bad news, the APC was not only poisonous, but had also turned out to be worse than its predecessor.





His said, “I would just ask Nigerians to listen to Oby Ezekwesili; I think she is the one that is seeing correctly. She is leading the right crusade with her red-card movement where the PDP and the APC are being shown the red card and told not to come back.





“It was a disaster to have voted Buhari in, but at the time that he came in, Nigerians had no choice, they had very little options because to allow the PDP to continue in office would have been disastrous.





“I believe that if we had not voted them out, this country would have gone under. Sixteen years of misrule and unprecedented corruption is not something that any sensible person would want to return to.





“It is wishful thinking on the part of the PDP to think that Nigerians are so gullible and so forgetful as to return them to power shortly after they messed the lives of everybody up.





“Nigerians should look for more credible options instead of putting power in the hands of one party that immediately becomes dictatorial upon assumption of office and rode roughshod over citizens.





That was what we suffered in the hands of the PDP for 16 years and that suffering has continued in the APC.





“From the time the APC was formed, I was one of those that said that there was no difference between the APC and the PDP. I said that both were like kettle and pot, and none should call the other black because they were two sides of the same coin. So, PDP should not be thinking about coming back to power. PDP is bad news and APC is poisonous.”