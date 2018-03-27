Investigation emerged yesterday, that Imo state governor’s son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu, has deployed strategies to woo members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, for his guber ambition.This came days after scores of youths led by Mr. Kingsley Nwachukwu, from the three local government areas of Mbaise, endorsed Imo Deputy governor, Eze Madumere, ahead of 2019.The local government areas that endorsed Madumere included Ezinihitte, Ahiazu as well as Aboh local government of the former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha.On Nwosu targetting PDP members, a source told Vanguard “To start with, Nwosu has co-opted the former Secretary of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. George Egu, into believing in his gubernatorial race.“The dramatic turn around of Egu, from his party, PDP, to APC, took place at Ihitte Uboama local government area, where Nwosu was endorsed for 2019 governorship election.”The source quoted Egu to have said that “Nwosu has all the qualities to be the governor of the state”, and expressed his readiness “to give his support to the APC and Okorocha’s son-in-law.”On the endorsement of Imo Deputy governor, by Mbaise Youths Assembly, Nwachukwu described Madumere’s ambition as a good thing to happen in Imo state.He argued that Madumere, was favoured by the political zoning formula. And that, he has also made himelf outstanding among the rest in the race.