Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, (PDP Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I), Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the party to give former Vice-President Atiku Abukakar a chance to run for the 2019 Presidential election.Olorunrinu, the only PDP member in the state Assembly, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.“Let me quickly congratulate his (Abubakar’s) boldness and courage to come out for this position at a time when our party needs a very credible and formidable personality.“Abukakar is someone that has people around him. We should give him a very big applaud for coming out.“Let’s see what he has on the table. Personally, I want to appreciate his decision to rule.“The truth is that, Abubakar’s declaration will actually give the ruling party a run not just for their money, but also their interest in governing in 2019.“Abubakar is somebody that cuts across geo-political and ethnic zones and he should be given a chance,” Olorunrinu said.The lawmaker said that Abubakar had garnered enough experience over the years and not seen to be a tribalistic person but a nationalistic politician.He said that some people didn’t want Abubakar because of their personal interest.On the rising number of PDP aspirants for the seat of the President, the lawmaker urged them to support the best aspirant that could guarantee victory for the party in 2019.He urged all aspirants to desist from selfish interest that could ruin the PDP’s chances in the next general elections, saying that the party should be fair to all.On the apology tendered by the PDP to Nigerians for its past mistakes, Olorunrinu said that the step showed the party’s remorsefulness, sympathy and readiness to make Nigeria great again.“I can assure you, the party might have failed but learnt how not to fail again.”Abubakar officially declared his intention to run for the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the PDP on Tuesday in Rivers.His declaration came few months after he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Abubakar made his position known while addressing stakeholders of the PDP drawn from the 23 local government areas of Rivers at the Government House, Port Harcourt.