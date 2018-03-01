The leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and members within the Lagos East Senatorial District, yesterday, unanimously endorsed the candidacy of the executive Governor of Lagos State, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to run for a second term in office on the platform of the party.The stakeholders made the ratification at the General Assembly of the Senatorial District chapter of the APC, held in Epe.The motion for the endorsement of Ambode for a second term in office was moved by Otunba Olorunfunmi Bashorun on behalf of all the Leaders and the entire APC membership in Lagos East Senatorial District and seconded by the Senator representing Lagos East, Senator Gbenga Ashafa.In the communique issued by the General Assembly, presented by former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Joko Pelumi, and the Secretary of the District, stated that the party in the district resolved as follows “that it fully supports the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu;“The district also calls on all members of the party to give maximum and unflinching support to the State Chapter of the party under the leadership of the State Chairman,Otunba Henry Oladele Ajomale; The district calls on all well-meaning members of our great party to give maximum and unflinching support to the leadership of the party in the Lagos East Senatorial District ,under Otunba Bushura Alebiosu.”The district also commended the performance of Senator, Gbenga Ashafa for his impressive and resourceful delivery of the mandate of the district adequately and thereby, passed a vote of confidence on his representation; and finally that all aggrieved members of the party be reconciled forthwith to enable a common front on the coming elections in 2019.The General Assembly of the party in the Lagos East Senatorial District, was convened by the leadership of the party based on the directive and approval of the foremost leader of the party, Tinubu.While addressing the press at the event, Ashafa described Governor Ambode as “well-deserving of the endorsement of the party at the district level as well as across the state.”Ashafa stressed that his developmental achievements across the state had earned him the unanimous support of the people.The Senator also briefed the press on some of his efforts through the instrumentality of the legislature aimed at complementing the achievements of the State Government to include ensuring that Lagos State and Lagos East benefit from the rail way modernization projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration through the inclusion and guaranteed funding of both the Lagos to Kano modernization project and the Calabar to Lagos Standard Coastal railway project.He highlighted the pivotal role he has played in the process of rehabilitation of the Ikorodu-Sagamu highway, which would be commencing very soon.Ashafa also mentioned other interventions to include, the facilitation of water and irrigation projects within the district, installation of transformers, distribution of entrepreneurship empowerment tools and entrepreneurship training programs, several medical outreach programs across the district, to mention a few.He therefore, urged his constituents to give Governor Ambode their unalloyed support stating that “Our goal is to continue to do as much as we can to complement the immense effort and laudable achievements of the administration of our dear Governor, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in our Senatorial District and the State.“I therefore call on all well meaning constituents to continue to give our unalloyed support to our dear Governor in order to continue enjoying the development and growth that his administration as brought to us all.”