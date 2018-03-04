Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will formally declare his intention to seek the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of next year’s election in a fortnight.The declaration is scheduled for Abuja, according to the National Chairman of Atiku Cares Foundation and Director Youth of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation (AACO), Aliyu Bin Abbas.The former vice president was also at the Silverbird Cinema yesterday in Abuja to watch the much-talked about Black Panther film, where he paid for all those who were at the film house to watch the movie.Abbas broke the news yesterday at the launch of the Street to Street Support Initiative (SSSI) for Atiku 2019 and the inauguration of national, zonal and states officers of the organisation.“He nearly shed tears when he (Atiku) asked me to reschedule another engagement to represent him here as he was overwhelmed by the massive support given to him by Nigerians especially the youths in his 35-year experience of being a politician,” Abbas said.He added: “He has suffered a lot from the hand of politicians but is consoled by the increasing support by Nigerians. In two weeks’ time by Gods’ Grace he will formally open his campaign office in Abuja under the platform of the PDP.“His message is that it is high time for Nigerians to vote out those in government due to their failure of helping the country out of its predicament and only resort to propaganda; and use and dump tactics.”The former Vice President was at Silverbird, Jabi Mall, Abuja, to watch the almost entirely black cast and a young African-American director, Ryan Coogler. The movie has received rave reviews for its stereotype-busting portrayal of Africa.Atiku reportedly paid for the tickets of all those who had come to watch the film, according to a twitter user who twitted “So @atiku came to the movies Today and bought Tickets for everybody. Commendable.”The former vice president’s presence at the movies has sparked a debate on twitter with many describing the his appearance at the cinema as an act that shows he is a man of the people.A tweet by one @favourdesimhi said, “This is no surprise to me for I know him to be a kind hearted man. He will make a better president in 2019.” Another user, @Frankkyboi, said it’s because of election. But @GabrielEtenika maintained “It’s not about elections, doing good is part of him.”