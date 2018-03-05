The Senator representing Kogi West District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has distanced himself from the posters announcing his presidential ambition.





Dino said the posters were not from him, saying that it was work of mischief makers trying to distract him.





Nigerians were stunned last week after some posters were seen in some major cities indicating Dino’s interest to rule Nigeria.





The poster bore the image of the Kogi lawmaker dressed in a white kaftan and a wine cap with the inscription, ‘vote Dino Melaye for president 2019, ‘let’s take our tomorrow today. Enough of old age and clueless.’





Reacting via a tweet on Sunday, Dino said he does not know anything about the posters.





He simply wrote, “disclaimer, this is not from me.”





Just last week, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted the lawmaker bail in the sum of N100,000 and one surety, who is not less than a level 14 in the Federal Civil Service, over a 2-count charge against him for allegedly giving false information to the police in relation to a claim he made in April 17 of an attempt on his life.