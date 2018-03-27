Mr Theophilus Ohuoba, the National Chairman, Intellectual Think-Thank for Atiku(ITTA, has urged former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar to formally declare his intention to run in the 2019 presidential election without further delay.Ohuoba, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said that Atiku’s presidency would among other things, build a robust economy that would create wealth for all Nigerians.He said that there would be an unprecedented participation of youths in Atiku’s government which would be unparalleled in the history of Nigeria.The ITTA national chairman said that there would be 40 per cent youth affirmative action in Atiku’s government.According to him, the former vice-president will restructure Nigeria in a way that the North, South, East and West will be carried along.“To this end, we are calling on Atiku to formally declare his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election without further delay.“We assure him that Nigerians are desirous of a leader that commands his kind of leadership credentials and he must heed to the call to serve by contesting the 2019 presidential election.“ITTA has a mandate and this is to work with all well-meaning Nigerians to ensure that come 2019 Atiku becomes the president of Nigeria,’’ he said.Ohuoba said that Atiku was a detribalised Nigerian with a progressive and resourceful background.ITTA had on March 24, inaugurated its national and state executives.Ohuoba had during the inauguration said that the zonal and state coordinators of the group would go back to their various bases and inaugurate their executives.He said they would move to the grassroots to mobilise delegates and subsequently voters to support Atiku’s candidacy.