Presidency on Friday brought out a campaign polo with an inscription ‘I am Buhari Volunteer 2019’. This polo however shows the enthusiasm of Buhari’s supporters to support him in the forthcoming 2019 presidential race admits challenges and criticisms of the current administration.Recall that Femi Adesina, Media and Publicity aide to Buhari, had said that the president is yet to indicate interest for 2019 presidential election.A statement purposely ignored by some die-hard Buhari supporters called ‘The Buharist’. According to Adesina, “Buharism is a Philosophy of Selfless Service, Sacrifice, Integrity and Character in Nation Building”. The Buharists on the other hand are those who believe in selfless services rendered by Buhari.In her words, the Social media aide to Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, said, “Buharists are Volunteers. They never put pressure on their principal to divert funds meant for infrastructures to them. They support Mr. President to achieve for the nation. Buharists are patriotic. They are selfless. Their interest is the well being of Nigerians.”In view of the above therefore, it is worthy to note that since the assumption of Buhari as a democratically elected president in 2015, his services to Nigerians have always been described as selfless and sacrifice, respectively.His rhetoric (I am for nobody and I am for everybody), speaks of his personality and service to the country.See tweet below: