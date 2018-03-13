President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday gave a hint on seeking re-election in 2019.





Buhari gave this hint in Makurdi, the Benue State capital during his visit to the State.





Earlier, the traditional ruler of Tiv land, Prof James Ayatse, Tor Tiv fifth had appealed to the president to reconstruct the dilapidated Gboko-Makurdi road.





He also made a request of federal appointments and compensation for Benue people whose property were destroyed by herdsmen.





Responding, Buhari said he would attend to the requests when he returns in 2019.





“Your Royal Highness, the Tor Tiv, I heard your message and I shall attend to them when we return in 2019,” he said.