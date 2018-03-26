The intervention of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu-led National Reconciliation Committee in resolving the internal crisis rocking the APC would guarantee the party’s electoral victory in 2019.Rep. Abiodun Olasupo, representing APC-Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, made the assertion in Iseyin on the sidelines of the 3rd Olasupo Abiodun Empowerment Series for Women.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the empowerment was part of the activities to commemorate the 2018 International Women’s Day in the constituency in his constituency.Olasupo said that Tinubu’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the APC National Reconciliation Committee was the right thing to do to guarantee the party’s victory.President Buhari has designated Tinubu to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts in APC.Tinubu’s assignment “will involve resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the Federation.”According to Olasupo, the crisis in APC is scary and worrisome. The intervention of Bola Tinubu will ensure unity and victory for the party in 2019.“The 2019 election is a foreclosed victory for the APC. The party will also win the forthcoming governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti States,” he said.He described Tinubu as a respected leader and politician, who had empowered many people that were occupying various positions across the country.The lawmaker said members of the party were still behaving like opposition, adding that such might be due to their long stay in the opposition party.NAN reports that Olasupo had earlier said at his empowerment programme that it was part of “a repatriation of capital’’ to his constituency, adding it would give the beneficiaries the purchasing power.In his remarks at the empowerment, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, the Chairman, Governing Board, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, urged the members of the party to be united ahead of the 2019 elections.Ibikunle, who spoke as the chairman of the occasion, commended Olasupo for the empowerment, adding his excellent performance was evident in the comments of constituents.Also at the programme, his wife, Mulikat Olasupo, said that the essence of the programme was to empower women in the constituency financially.She said that the efforts had been on since her husband assumed office as a parliamentarian.According to her, 1,000 women have benefitted from skills acquisition and received N25 million as start-up capital.