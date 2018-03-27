Former Vice President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will use the opportunity of his visit to the United Kingdom (UK) next month to make a case for his 2019 Presidential bid, Vanguard has gathered.Atiku, who is expected to speak at the London Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) on April 25 on “The Importance of Strengthening State Economic Management Systems,” will take advantage of his vast experience in business to seek the support of Nigerians in the Diaspora to support his aspiration as he believes he has what it takes to fix the challenges facing the nation.A stalwart of the National PDP Professionals and Business Group (NPPBG) and a key supporter of Atiku 2019 Presidential bid who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the former Vice President’s presentation in the UK “Is part of a series of interventions he would be making in the weeks and months ahead. Everyone can claim to have been involved in politics but a successful experience in both business and politics is what this country needs at this critical time of our democratic journey.”At the Invest Africa and British Council for Africa ‘Annual Debate,’ the Wazirin Adamawa will speak on “Building new trade partnerships in Africa,” with major instances to be drawn from his business interest spread across several sectors of the economy. Our source who noted that the country has a lot to gain from Atiku, warned on the dangers of entrusting the nation in the hands of people without a blueprint to engage the creative potentials of the youths who today, “are roaming the streets with their ideas and skills untapped.”He said: “Before his (Atiku) foray into politics, he was a successful businessman and employer of labour. His investment in education, real estate and what have you are there for all to see. He is not going there (UK) to campaign but to share solutions that work. His success in business is expected to arouse the interest of potential investors who, depending on some developments, would be expected to bring in their investments here for the benefit of our nation and our people.”Although Diaspora voting is not likely to happen in 2019, the moral support of Nigerians abroad can go a long way in determining the choice of the party’s Presidential flag bearer for the polls.Atiku is one of the prominent contenders for the sole Presidential ticket of the PDP alongside former Kaduna State governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, ex-governors of Jigawa and Kano States, Sule Lamido and Ibrahim Shekarau, as well as incumbent governors of Gombe and Ekiti States, Ibrahim Dankwambo and Ayodele Fayose.