In attendance from the APC are the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; Vice National Chairman (South), Segun Oni; National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.
From the caucus are President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah; Chief Whip, Senator Shola Adeyeye, and other members.
Both Odigie-Oyegun and Lawan, in their opening remarks, said the meeting was to address issues affecting the party ahead of the 2019 elections.
The meeting has now entered closed doors.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.