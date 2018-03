would likely be 180 or 190. The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the cut-off mark for the 2018 UTMEwould likely be 180 or 190.





The board’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday.





He said, ” The cut-off mark for the 2018 UTME exam would likely be 180 or 190.”