Following the release of 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), 15-year-old Ajibola Oluwatosin Olumayowa has emerged ‘best candidate’ so far.



Recall that Corona Secondary School student Ibukun Oduntan reportedly had the highest score with 344 marks when results were being released.

However, Taidob College Asero Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday said that its student , Ajibola Oluwatosin Olumayowa emerged with the highest score of 349.

A statement signed by one, Dare Adedotun stated that, ”Ajibola Oluwatosin from Egdbado North, Ogun State recorded 78 in the Use of English, 94 in Mathematics, 88 in Physics and 89 in Chemistry.

Also, a 16 year-old JAMB candidate from Ethiope East in Delta state, Oghotomo Ogheneruno Goddowell was initially considered to have scored the highest score of 321, in the Use of English, Physics, chemistry and biology.