President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the gruesome attack on Zamfara community, which left 41 people dead.





Suspected gunmen had intercepted a vehicle conveying bridesmaids and traders to the community market, killing 41 persons at Birane village.





Saraki on Friday night condemned the latest killings, describing it as a senseless act.





He charged security agencies to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the act.





The senate president in reaction to the attacks on his social media platforms wrote, “I join all Nigerians in condemning the killing of innocent and defenseless citizens in Birane Village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.





“Such senseless acts have no place in our society. Our security agencies must do all that it takes to find and prosecute the perpetrators.”