Yola the Adamawa capital is wearing a new look ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state on Tuesday.The President will commission various projects and present an address at the opening of the state maiden Anti Corruption Summit.Major streets in the capital city have been decorated with new paint and Bill boards welcoming the president.Mr Martins Babale, the Deputy Governor and Chairman, Organizing Committee for the visit, said all necessary arrangement had been concluded to receive the President.“President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted to come here personally to declare the summit open, this is indeed historic for both Adamawa State and Nigeria as a country,” he said.He disclosed that the event, with the theme `Performance Based Governance: Transparency, Accountability and Social Value,’ would be chaired by Alhaji Ahmed Joda.Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and ICPC Chairman, Prof, Bolaji Owasanoye are expected to make presentations, while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha would be the lead discussant.Meanwhile, the Adamawa Police Command has announced restriction of movement by motorists on some streets during the President’s visit.A statement by the command spokesman, Othman Abubakar said the measure was to allow for free flow of traffic for the presidential convoy.