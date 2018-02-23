The Federal Government has said that it lacks the accurate figure of missing secondary school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State.





It said the number had become a mystery due to the nature of the attack on the school.





Speaking to Punch, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who visited Dapchi, Yobe State, yesterday, said when the terrorists were approaching the school, the principal asked the pupils to run to safety.





According to Mohammed, most of the pupils returned.





Mohammed said, “Since the incident happened , the army and other security agencies have swung into action and have been combing every nook and cranny . So far , we cannot say the number of people that are missing because people are still reporting or calling that they are safe.





“We will need a few more days so we can give an exact figure of those missing. I was at Dapchi and I held meetings with the Governor of Yobe, the Commander of Operation Lafia Dole and the General Officer Commanding of the army formation in Damaturu.





“They confirmed that Boko Haram members came to town and the principal asked the students to leave the school but when the roll – call was conducted later, quite a number of pupils could not be accounted for.





“The town crier and others went out and since then, the pupils have been trooping in. So, we cannot say the number of people missing. I am in touch with the security agencies; I will update you.”