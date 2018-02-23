BringBackOurGirls co-convener, Aisha Yesufu, has condemned the conflicting reports surrounding the abduction of 94 secondary school girls in Yobe State.
We had reported that 48 out of the 94 girls missing after Boko Haram attack in the school returned.
Another report yesterday revealed that other girls were rescued by the army at Jilli-Muwarti, a border village between Gaidam in Yobe state and Borno State .
But reports emerged Thursday that none of the girls was rescued.
Reacting to the development, Aisha said the conflicting reports on the abduction of the school girls was sad and heart breaking.
In a series of tweet, Aisha wrote: ”The Dapchi abduction and the conflicting reports is heart breaking and sad. It’s like we have been thrown back to the abysmal darkness of April 2014 all over again.
”Unbelievably Nigerian government did not learn anything from ChibokGirls abduction. The April 2014 scenario being played out again.
”How come school with that number of students (girls) was left unprotected? How come terrorists the govt claims it has defeated could gather the amount of vehicles loaded terrorists being reported and spend the number of hours being reported in that town carrying out the operation.
”The FG and military more interested in propaganda than rescue of the girls abducted and so wasted the first 48 hours that is said to be crucial in any kidnapping or abduction on denials and false report of rescue just like they did with ChibokGirls in 2014.
”Here I was seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with remaining 112 #ChibokGirls. They would all soon be rescued my mind tells me and I am hoping this would soon be over and I can get my life back after almost 4 years.’
”Politics meant more to some than the security of our children. They forget that today’s victims were yesterday’s survivors and tomorrow’s victims would be today’s survivors.”
Hey! This is good newsReply
This is very saddening. Let's see if the government will not say they are negotiating with the terrorists to bring back the girls. Negotiations in this context we all know,involves exchanges of some sort. Huge amount of money and release of captured terrorists are usually the demand of Boko Haram. Think of the implication of this on the part of the government.Reply