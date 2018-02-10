 Wizkid is special to me -Tiwa Savage | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has disclosed why she has a special relationship with colleague-Wizkid
This follows Wizkid’s sharing of numerous pictures of Tiwa savage on his Instagram page which got Nigerians talking.

However, the Mavin Records queen, on her Instagram responded to questions on their relationship saying, “You already know how emotional I get so this is just making me teary.

“Forget music, you’ve been there for me even when you didn’t have to be.

“When I doubt myself, you call me ‘mama JamJam’ and put a smile on my face. My dear Ayo, mama JamJam loves you.”

