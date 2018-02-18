The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that with President Muhammadu Buhari piloting the affairs of Nigeria, the country is in “very safe and competent hands,” and that “there is no cause for alarm.”The minister said this at a mini town hall meeting with the staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, and a cross section of Nigerians living in the European country on Saturday.A statement issued by the Special Assistant to the minister, Mr. Segun Adeyemi, which was made available to our correspondent in Abuja on Sunday, quoted Mohammed as saying that contrary to the “fake news” being peddled on the social media, Nigeria is making steady progress, especially in revamping the economy, tackling insecurity and fighting corruption.He said these are three cardinal programmes of the Buhari administrationMohammed said, ”Don’t believe everything you read on the social media. Nigeria is neither at war nor in crisis.“Contrary to what you may be reading on the internet, the Buhari administration is putting Nigeria on a solid footing, after the years that were eaten by the locust.”He said “naysayers” were spending millions of naira to “distort the true situation of things in Nigeria” and to make the (Buhari) administration look bad.The minister said the administration’s achievements should be evaluated against the background of the tough challenges that it has faced since coming to office on May 29, 2015