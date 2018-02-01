Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said the state government is taking its free health programme to homes and farmsteads because many sick people can’t afford coming to towns to access quality health care services.He stated this in Ikere-Ekiti on Thursday during the flag off of the programme tagged “Ilera Ayo.”Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose at the show of strength rally organised by the Osoko Mass Movement (OMM) to support Professor Kolapo Olusola in Ado-Ekiti on Monday 29/1/18In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, he quoted the governor as saying that medical personnel involved in the programme would be going to homes of the aged and even the seriously sick and assess their situations and make necessary recommendations.“People requiring being referred to higher level of health care facilities up to the teaching hospital level would be referred. Some sick people in far flung places such as Omuo for instance may not even have the money for transport to the teaching hospital in Ado-Ekiti and when we go and meet them, that will be better.” Part of the power given me as the governor is to make life better for the people and having sound health is vital. This health programme is like a lifeline to some people. It is like the health ranger scheme that we had during my first term in office. I enjoin our people to take advantage of it, ” he said.Fayose said the programme would gulp about N120 million and that the first phase would cover Ikere, Emure, Ise, Efon and Ekiti South-West local government areas.He added that all other council areas would be covered.On the coming governorship election in the state, he expressed confidence that his deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola, would clinch the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also emerge winner of the July 14 governorship election.In his remarks, the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, thanked the governor for his support for the town and his developmental strides across the state.He also gave the assurance that the people of the town would support Olusola, an indigene, to succeed Fayose.Olusola, in his welcome remarks, said there was no doubt that Fayose loves Ikere and Ekiti people generally, as shown by his taking their welfare as a priority.The Commissioner for Health, Dr Simon Olurotimi Ojo, said the programme was part of the campaign promises of the governor.